From The Backbench

NOMINATED MP SHAHIRA ABDULLAH

Digital literacy help for the low-income

With the world becoming increasingly hyper-connected, Dr Shahira said, there is a need for people to be digitally literate and also aware of cyber security risks.

She noted that while there is a programme to teach children safe online behaviour, parents from low-income households may not know how to support their children's online activities.

She suggested that the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) partner the Education Ministry in offering its national digital literacy programme to such parents.

TIN PEI LING (MACPHERSON)

Help local tech firms get 'big break'

Ms Tin asked if it is possible to favour deserving local tech companies over big brand names in certain public tenders, noting that such opportunities can be the "big break" companies are looking for to build their credibility.

She said local companies face considerable challenges when venturing overseas on their own, without a sizeable project under their belt here that they can add to their credentials.

They could then become stuck in a "vicious cycle", where they are pressured to give discounts that are unsustainable in the long run, she added.

EDWARD CHIA (HOLLAND-BUKIT TIMAH GRC)

Make parcel deliveries greener

As more consumers turn to e-commerce, Mr Chia asked if more could be done to ensure an environmentally sustainable parcel collection and delivery process.

He suggested integrating more blue recycling bins in estates to cater to a higher volume of packaging waste.

Parcel delivery data could also be shared with public waste collection agencies, so firms can better calibrate when to remove the blue bins and maximise their efficiencies, he said.

XIE YAO QUAN (JURONG GRC)

Chance to lead cross-border data flows

With data poised to become the most valuable resource here, there is a huge opportunity for Singapore to be a thought leader and a trusted hub for "secure seamless cross-border data flows", said Mr Xie.

He asked for an update on the MCI's work on mechanisms for cross-border data flows that could eventually drive business innovation.

He also asked for an update on the ministry's work on frameworks for data management, including data categorisation and controls, that can serve as a "common language" to all in the digital economy.