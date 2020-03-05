From The Backbench

LEE BEE WAH (Nee Soon GRC)

Expand use of solar panels

Ms Lee Bee Wah called for the use of solar panels to be expanded. Photovoltaic panels, with their large flat surfaces to capture energy from the sun, can also double as shelters from the sun and rain, she said.

Urging the Government to take bolder action in requiring buildings to be greener, she said: "We may be a small dot on the globe, but we are heating up twice as fast as the rest of the world as a result of the urban heat island effect."

Solar panels could also complement the aesthetics of buildings, she added, pointing to the example of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, which has gardens and solar panels on its roof.

NON-CONSTITUENCY MP DANIEL GOH

Audit emissions of agencies, businesses

Government agencies and businesses should track their carbon emissions as Singapore moves towards its goal of being a net-zero emitter by being required to do an annual carbon audit, said Associate Professor Daniel Goh. This will enable these organisations to isolate and identify sources of emissions and then devise strategies to reduce them, he said.

He argued that the Government could provide subsidies to help ease organisations into this audit process over the next decade, and provide further incremental subsidies to incentivise green firms that continually reduce their emissions.

LOUIS NG (Nee Soon GRC)

Legislate donation of leftover food

Laws could be enacted to help reduce food waste by requiring businesses to donate healthy food that would otherwise be thrown away, said Mr Louis Ng.

He pointed to the increasing amount of food waste produced by Singapore - 763,000 tonnes in 2018, a 30 per cent increase from the year before, adding that some Singaporeans struggle to have three daily meals.

He called on the ministry to support a private member's Bill that will "encourage companies and organisations to donate healthy food that would otherwise go to waste".

NOMINATED MP MOHAMED IRSHAD

Generate new green jobs for S'poreans

The Government should invest funds to create new "green jobs" for Singaporeans, said Mr Mohamed Irshad.

He pointed to the newly announced $50 million SG Eco Fund, established to fund sustainability efforts, as a possible resource for such efforts.

Such investments are necessary as Singapore moves to combat climate change and become more sustainable, said Mr Irshad, noting that Singaporeans should be equipped with the required skills to support such a shift.

