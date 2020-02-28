From The Backbench

LOUIS NG (Nee Soon GRC)

Legislate parent-care leave for all

Mr Ng asked for parent-care leave to be legislated, noting that such leave has been introduced in the civil service and it is now "time for everyone else to have this". Only 20 per cent of private sector companies in Singapore offered such benefits in 2018.

He shared his experience of losing his father five years ago and the regret he still feels in not having spent enough time with him.

"I really wish I can turn back time. I made a mistake and I regret it till today," he said. "I hope that others will not make the same mistake."

NOMINATED MP YIP PIN XIU

Address sexual violence involving tech

Sexual violence involving technology such as social media, spy cameras and mobile recording devices is a worrying trend, said Ms Yip.

She called for a mechanism for the swift removal of non-consensually shared intimate materials, even before a perpetrator's conviction, to better protect the victims.

"The effects of technology-facilitated sexual violence on the survivor can be just as traumatic as other forms of sexual violence. Having one's privacy invaded and intimate images of themselves shared publicly without consent renders a distressing sense of helplessness," she said.

RAHAYU MAHZAM (Jurong GRC)

Normalise inclusiveness

While much has been done through various policies and schemes, there is still some way to go in closing the gaps to better support those with disabilities and their families, said Ms Rahayu.

"Parents, especially, worry about the world they would be leaving their differently-abled children in, when they pass away," she said.

Efforts to create awareness, build infrastructure and implement policies that normalise inclusiveness and allow for such persons to be truly embraced as part of the community should continue, she added.

LEE BEE WAH (Nee Soon GRC)

Cut cabbies' rentals by half

Ms Lee called for taxi companies to consider significantly reducing the rental rates for cabbies to help tide them through the downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Many taxi drivers have shared with me that their income has dipped by 50 per cent," she said, adding that a reduction of the monthly rentals by half will help them get through this tough period.

Such a measure could be adopted until the Dorscon level returns to green, she added.

DARRYL DAVID (Ang Mo Kio GRC)

More subsidies for after-school care

While the Budget has continued with the theme of improving support for children of pre-school age, more can be done for older children who have graduated from pre-school and are entering primary school, said Mr David.

He called for the Government to boost support and subsidies for after-school student care for such children. "This will help support families especially by providing working parents alternative care arrangements for children while they are at work," he said.

TIN PEI LING (MacPherson)

More support for freelancers

Freelancers are especially vulnerable to changes in economic conditions and could do with more support, said Ms Tin. They have been hit particularly hard by cancellations of events and assignments due to the coronavirus outbreak. They may also not be able to access financing options, such as government-backed loans, as they are not registered companies.

She suggested that a longer-term solution would be to put in place structures to render support and to properly recognise them, such as through more protective contracts, setting standards and sharing best practices.

NON-CONSTITUENCY MP LEON PERERA

Invest more in local enterprises

Mr Perera called for greater investment in local enterprises, such as those that consistently contribute to financial and economic growth and provide jobs for locals.

This will allow them to grow into the kind of "world-beating giant firms" that Japan and South Korea have nurtured through similar policies, he said, citing Samsung and LG. Conversely, support for firms that do not demonstrate ambition and performance can be more limited, he said.

FOO MEE HAR (West Coast GRC)

Personalised Budget statements

To help Singaporeans understand how the Budget measures will benefit them, Ms Foo suggested the creation of a personalised Budget statement or a Budget calculator that people can use to find out how they will benefit, based on their circumstances.

She noted that there are many different qualifying criteria, such as housing type and individual income, that determine eligibility for the various schemes. "While these multifaceted targeted schemes are more cost-effective than broad-based ones, together they can become too complex for the average person on the street to digest," she said.