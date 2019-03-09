From The Backbench

MR FAISAL MANAP (Aljunied GRC)

Better climate for national football team

The problem that is preventing Singapore's national football team from achieving excellence is a systemic one, Mr Faisal said.

He highlighted a Straits Times Forum letter by the Football Association of Singapore's general secretary that pointed out that many local footballers have to juggle other commitments at an age where their peers from other countries are full-time professionals.

He suggested that the Government work on creating a "favourable ecosystem" for the national team and study how Iceland has managed to succeed in this area.

NOMINATED MP TERENCE HO

Do more to support arts fund raising

Set as few restrictions as possible on the use of funds such as the Bicentennial Community Fund and Culture Matching Fund, Mr Ho suggested. Doing so would help to best meet the varying needs of different groups and allow for greater creativity, he said.

Mr Ho also suggested that the Government provide matching grants not just for funds raised, but for earned income such as ticket proceeds. This would help smaller groups with less fund-raising power, he said.

MR HENRY KWEK (Nee Soon GRC)

Let the arts bring people together

In a world that is increasingly fluid, Singapore's arts heritage anchors its national identity and inspires Singaporeans to collectively adapt to the changing world, Mr Kwek said.

He asked how insights from various government initiatives, such as the 2010 Arts and Culture Strategic Review, will collectively shape arts and culture here.

In a world that has changed dramatically since the review was launched, the arts can help to bring diverse communities together and bridge societal fault lines, he said.

MR LEE YI SHYAN (East Coast GRC)

Consider how sports builds character

Quoting at length a note written by national shuttler Loh Kean Yew to the younger players in the National Intermediate Squad, Mr Lee said that sports unites and builds character. In the note, Mr Loh - who had at that point just beaten two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan - reminded the younger players to stay disciplined, tap all available resources, set a goal and persevere towards it.

Mr Lee also asked for an update on the Vision 2030 masterplan and key achievements so far.

Linette Lai