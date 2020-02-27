From the back bench

DESMOND CHOO (Tampines GRC)

Gender equality in the workplace

Women on maternity leave should be appraised over eight months rather than 12, to give them a more level promotion path, said Mr Choo.

He added that new mothers should be given the right to flexi-work arrangements (FWA), noting that the Covid-19 outbreak has shown that organisations "can and are able to operate with broad FWA, previously always thought not possible".

Additionally, Mr Choo said key leadership positions in Singapore's listed companies should be monitored to ensure that women are not "being grossly under-represented", and this can be achieved through consistent company-wide reviews.

NOMINATED MP ARASU DURAISAMY

Reskill older workers early

Companies should consider reskilling workers in their 40s, said Mr Arasu. Career planning customised to each employee's needs and profiles will give them better job security and progression when they retire and seek re-employment, he added.

Jobs such as those of general administrative staff are also at risk due to technologies like robotic process automation, which can perform repetitive business processes cheaper, faster and without error, he noted.

"As such technologies become more pervasive in workplaces, office-based generalist staff become vulnerable and face more reduced opportunities for re-employment when they retire," he said.

YAACOB IBRAHIM (Jalan Besar GRC)

Create a Digital Commission

Prof Yaacob proposed creating an independent Digital Commission to look at ethical issues in using artificial intelligence and machine-learning algorithms. He also called for a community-wide conversation on how these technologies should be deployed, along with public institutions that can build trust in dealing with such new technologies.

He warned that trust in Government could be eroded if concerns over privacy and transparency are not dealt with, noting how when biomedical research raised some concerns, the Government created the Bioethics Advisory Committee. "It's time we have a similar committee for the digital revolution," he said.

JOAN PEREIRA (Tanjong Pagar GRC)

Hire seniors as social workers

Seniors and older workers could be hired as social workers as they have the experience and wisdom, said Ms Pereira. "Besides providing more funding to hire them, we would also need to train those who are joining these positions mid-career," she said.

She added that the Social Service Offices are stretched in terms of resources and manpower, as their work is labour intensive due to the customised social service they provide to each distressed resident or family. This makes it harder for them to do longer and more thorough follow-ups on cases after the help has been rendered, she added.

Fabian Koh

ZAINAL SAPARI (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC)

Help workers get proper rest areas

The labour movement has been championing proper rest areas for workers, and labour MP Zainal suggested one way to get more building owners to do so is to allow such areas to not be counted as part of the Gross Floor Area (GFA) of a building, as they are usually unused spaces or have little commercial value.

"This would help many building owners that have already maxed out their GFA to provide a rest area without penalty," he said. GFA refers to the maximum amount of space that can be utilised.

He said while Singaporeans should be able to work with dignity, many workers still do not have "a proper and reasonable rest area to have their breaks".

PNG ENG HUAT (Hougang)

Extend vouchers to provision shops

Mr Png suggested the grocery voucher scheme announced in the Budget should be extended beyond participating supermarkets to neighbourhood provision shops, to help such small businesses tide over "this difficult period". He said he had piloted such a scheme for needy residents in Hougang and it benefited two small owner-operator kiosks.

The $100 voucher for adult citizens who live in one-or two-room HDB flats and do not own more than one property can be used at supermarkets such as NTUC FairPrice, Giant and Sheng Siong.

He said the spending "would go a long way to help local provision shops, but it would only be a drop in the ocean for the three big supermarkets combined."

TEO HO PIN (Bukit Panjang)

A revolution for clean toilets in Singapore

Singapore can start its own Restroom Revolution for clean toilets, said Mr Teo. Many will say this is a pipe dream, given the current culture surrounding toilet use here, he said, adding that South Korea's Restroom Reform shows that "permanent and successful" transformation can be achieved.

"Restrooms are a visible gauge of hygiene standards. An ill-maintained, dirty restroom is likely to evoke thoughts of disease growth and feelings of repulsion," he added. Maintaining clean toilets here, he said, boosts confidence that measures to reduce the risk of disease transmission are in place.

NOMINATED MP ANTHEA ONG

Make mental healthcare more affordable

A majority of 400 respondents to a public consultation Ms Ong did said mental healthcare costs here are high, with at least 10 people saying they had stopped seeking help because of financial struggles.

"How is it that our world-class healthcare system has denied so many people the mental healthcare that they need?" she asked. Pointing to the huge difference between Medisave and Medishield Life limits on treatment for physical versus mental health, she called for allowing Medisave use for mental healthcare services at Government or quasi-government-funded community organisations.

Fabian Koh and Timothy Goh