From revering the river dragon to saving poet

June 14: Dragon Boat Festival

The Dragon Boat Festival (Duan Wu Jie), or "Double Fifth", falls on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month around the summer solstice.

Its origins can be traced to southern China, and festivities include the hosting of boat races and eating of rice dumplings.

The festival evolved from the practice of revering the river dragon to the commemoration of Qu Yuan, a third-century poet and political figure of the state of Chu in ancient China.

Legend has it that the river dragon controlled the rain and primitive worship of the creature was often practised during the summer solstice.

Qu Yuan, a councillor and patriotic minister, lived in the third century BC. He was so distraught over the decline of his motherland due to corruption and its subsequent fall to the Qin army that he threw himself into the Mi Luo River in despair.

Some versions of the legend suggest that fishermen at the scene attempted to appease his spirit by throwing rice stuffed in bamboo stems into the river to prevent the fish from eating his body.

Others say that the rice offerings were snatched by a river dragon and the rice had to be bundled in chinaberry leaves instead and tied with five different coloured silk threads.

The triangular rice dumplings, or zong zi, thus became entwined with the festivities.

Yet another version tells of farmers rowing out in dragon boats in their attempt to save Qu Yuan.

Hence, dragon boat races have been held in honour of his memory.

The excitement has been lapped up by residents and tourists in Singapore.