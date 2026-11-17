By supplying technologies and equipment that help industries use electricity more efficiently, TMEIC applies its engineering know-how across sectors, from petrochemicals to power generation

TMEIC’s technologies have been integral to Jurong Island’s transformation into a world-class energy and petrochemical hub.

As Singapore explores hydrogen as a lower-carbon alternative to fossil fuels, new power plants are being designed to accommodate hydrogen as a fuel alongside natural gas, supporting the transition towards lower-carbon electricity generation.

Among the companies supporting this clean energy transition is Japanese industrial technology group TMEIC. Its rotating machinery and power electronics operate in power generation and industrial facilities on Jurong Island, including hydrogen-ready plants.

One of TMEIC’s innovations in the field is an insulated gate bipolar transistor rectifier which converts electricity into stable, efficient DC power for electrolysers. This enables reliable green hydrogen production with lower system costs and reduced complexity.

TMEIC Asia’s general manager Saravanan Sathasivam says: “This is where TMEIC can contribute to the region’s energy transition: not through a single product, but by providing power-electronics and energy solutions across different stages of the green-energy value chain.”

Since establishing operations in Singapore as a branch office in 2009 and later incorporated in 2015, TMEIC has had a strong presence in Singapore’s core industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, power and water, while expanding into emerging sectors such as semiconductors, data centres, renewable energy and green hydrogen.

TMEIC’s hydrogen rectifier converts electricity into stable and efficient DC power, enabling reliable green hydrogen production with lower costs and complexity. PHOTO: TMEIC

A joint venture between two of Japan’s most formidable industrial giants, Toshiba and Mitsubishi Electric, TMEIC is no stranger to Singapore. Its predecessors have been operating here for almost a century between them, and have been instrumental in notable industrial developments here.

For instance, adoption of TMEIC technologies was integral to Jurong Island’s transformation into its current status as a world-class energy and petrochemical hub. Its low- and medium-voltage motors and drives, transformers, switchgears and more find themselves in refineries and chemical plants across the island.

Even now, the company supports its customers on the island by constantly upgrading their capabilities as they need them, facilitating the improvement of their operational reliability, energy efficiency and productivity.

As such, the company has been growing and developing with the nation, in line with how it approaches business.

“TMEIC’s philosophy is about growing together with customers as a global industrial-systems partner,” says Saravanan.

“It is about building on decades of proven performance and customer trust while working together to address the next generation of industrial and energy challenges.”

Providing solutions at every stage

As Singapore moves towards net-zero emissions as part of the Singapore Green Plan 2030, TMEIC’s longtime presence in Singapore makes it uniquely poised to help local businesses towards decarbonisation.

For example, its electric drive systems are helping the marine and oil and gas industries electrify by replacing diesel engine propulsion and conventional steam and gas turbines respectively.

TMEIC has also assisted several companies in replacing ageing industrial components with more energy-efficient ones, helping them reduce energy consumption, improve operational efficiency and progressively lower their carbon footprint.

In addition to supplying motors and drives for industrial and power applications, TMEIC’s Momentary Power Compensator (MPC) helps mitigate voltage dips and momentary power disturbances, protecting the stable operation of critical equipment in sensitive applications such as semiconductor manufacturing and data centres, where even brief power interruptions can affect production processes and operational continuation.

Saravanan says the company hopes to be a “long-term technology and solutions partner”: leveraging its expertise in rotating machinery and power electronics and automation with engineering, digitalisation, energy-management and lifecycle services to provide tailored solutions that best meet its customers’ needs.

“This is particularly important as local industries’ operational and sustainability needs continue to evolve,” says Saravanan.

“Green energy adoption is not simply about finding ways to generate renewable energy,” he adds. Energy generation is only one of the links in the chain: technologies to convert, store, manage and efficiently use this energy are equally crucial.

This is why TMEIC offers such a broad technology portfolio; one that covers the industrial energy value chain, starting from power distribution equipment, including transformers and switchgears, to motors, drives, and production control systems.

Complementing these solutions are the company’s photovoltaic inverters and battery energy storage systems, which can support the integration of solar energy and the storage and management of renewable power.

“By bringing these technologies together, TMEIC seeks to support Singapore’s ambitions for a more competitive, energy-efficient, and sustainable industrial future,” adds Saravanan.

TMEIC Asia’s managing director Takuya Kagawa says: “We at TMEIC are proud to have grown alongside Singapore over the years and to have played a part in its growth and development. As an Industrial System Integrator, we want to continue contributing technologies that support Singapore’s industrial transformation.”

He adds that the decision to expand in Singapore was in recognition of its unique environment, as the Republic is not just a place where technology, talent and different industries come together, it is also a place where policies are designed to help industries grow and transform.

“Furthermore, as a ‘Crossroads of the World’, Singapore’s ability to connect different countries and cultures and create mutual benefits is something we can learn from as we grow our business globally,” he adds.

Looking ahead, Kagawa sees Singapore continuing to play an important role as a bridge between TMEIC’s global technology capabilities and the rapidly developing industrial markets of South-east Asia.

“Our ambition is not only to grow our business from Singapore, but also to build long-term partnerships and contribute to the region’s industrial transformation and transition towards a more sustainable future.”

Visit the company’s LinkedIn page to find out more.