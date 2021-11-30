From Malaysia to S'pore: Dad finally sees sons after nearly two years

For 1½ hours yesterday, technician Tan Kim Weng waited patiently at Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange. His two teenage sons were arriving from Malaysia, on the first day of the land vaccinated travel lane (VTL).

That wait was nothing.

After all, the 50-year-old had not seen his sons, aged 14 and 17, for nearly two years. Both boys are Singaporeans studying in Malaysia.

Mr Tan, who had taken leave to welcome his children at the interchange, said: "Before Covid-19, I used to go back every week to meet them... I've been quite lonely in Singapore without my family."

Last night, the three of them finally sat down for dinner together.

When the bus from Johor Baru pulled in at 1.35pm - nearly three hours behind schedule - the Singapore permanent resident could not hide his excitement. Every few minutes, he would look around for his sons.

His older son Wen Long was elated to see his father again. "I hope to go cycling with my family while I am here," said the 17-year-old, who has returned to do his national service.

At Queen Street Terminal, where buses by Malaysia bus company Handal Indah arrived from Johor Baru, there was little fanfare, as passengers arrived without family or friends to greet them.

Four people had boarded the first bus from Johor Baru, but only three of them managed to enter Singapore.

Ms Renee Looi, who was on the first bus, told The Straits Times that one man was unable to complete the journey because he was held up at the Johor Baru Customs.

"He boarded the bus at Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal but when we arrived at the checkpoint, he was taken to another place by an officer," she said.

"We waited but in the end, we left without him."

Ms Looi, 29, made a trip to Johor Baru three weeks ago to visit her father before the VTL arrangement kicked in. But she had to first serve a week-long quarantine at a hotel there.

"I was actually planning to come back (on Sunday), but decided to delay it by a day since they announced the VTL and I wouldn't have to be quarantined," she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Alex Lee was the sole passenger on the second bus that arrived at Queen Street Terminal at 9.51am.

The 40-year-old, who works in sales, said his bus departed from Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal in Johor Baru at 7.30am.

"There were delays at the JB Customs but I'm not too sure what the issue is. I waited inside the bus for about 45 minutes, but otherwise it's quite smooth," he added.

Mr Lee, who had not seen his wife and two children since March last year, went to Malaysia about two weeks ago to visit them.

"My wife has to take care of our kids and there is no one to help her, so I hope to bring them over to Singapore soon," he said.

"Although I can video-call them, there's no human touch."

Speaking to reporters at Woodlands Checkpoint, Superintendent Tong Weijie, deputy commander (ground operations) at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), said most of the travellers who arrived were able to clear the automated lanes as they had brought along the necessary documents and submitted the SG Arrival Card in advance.

Travellers to Singapore are required to submit the SG Arrival Card, which contains health declaration information, within three days before arrival.

"ICA will continue to monitor the ground situation, fine-tune our processes and improve the traveller's experience," he said.

• Additional reporting by Jessie Lim