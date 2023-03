They come from vastly different backgrounds; some were even fine-dining restaurant chefs. Insight speaks to canteen vendors at three schools on what inspired them to put on the apron, how they excite students’ taste buds while managing costs and, in turn, how their lives have changed.

One of the more popular canteen stalls at Catholic High School is Noodles For Good, which serves up two variations of noodles – spicy dan dan and spring onion oil.