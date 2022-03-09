From disruptive technologies to carbon capture on vessels: Opportunities abound in the maritime sector

Life on the high seas is challenging — seafarers spend months away from home with little to occupy their time beyond their work. They are far from friends and family, with a sense of separation that was brought into stark reality in 2020 when news stories circulated of crews stranded on ships when ports were shut because of the pandemic.

But thanks to a slew of measures from operators, enabled by new technology, the industry is actively ensuring that these images become a thing of the past.

“Shipping companies (like ours) are installing state-of-the-art gyms for exercise, providing healthy food advice, hosting cooking competitions, renovating accommodations to modern and cheerful designs, providing professional mental-health advice,” explains Mr Claus Nehmzow, former Innovation Advisor at Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte. Ltd. (EPS).

The company also uses a communications system called Beekeeper between offices and all seafarers for competitions, fitness, cooking, sharing of videos and photos from journeys, even ship-naming draws, a way to bring all members of the industry closer together.

This communications system is just one of the many innovations that shipping has witnessed in the past few years. Through digitalisation, data analytics, technologically advanced materials and fuels that make shipping greener, the industry is undergoing the kind of rapid transformation seen in other fields.

Transformation of shipping industry

Data analytics, says Mr Nehmzov, provided by real-time sensors can gauge engine performance to calculate the optimal voyage, for instance.

Another booming segment in shipping — and a top priority — is cybersecurity, notes Mr Nehmzov. “CyberOwl, a UK company that was part of an EPS-Techstars accelerator programme, focuses on the cybersecurity on vessels, including the increasing connection between internet technology and operational technology,” he says.

The accelerator programme between EPS and the seed investor Techstars, started in 2019, has also looked into other methods that boost ship efficiency and help the environment, such as carbon capture aboard vessels and ways to convert braking into energy.

Through digital transformation, shipping companies can improve productivity, reduce processing time, monitor trends, and acquire business intelligence, says Dr Khorshed Alam, Managing Director, The Viswa Group of Companies.

“Billions of data points are harnessed in shipping every year. With the injection of artificial intelligence and machine learning, these billion data points, with appropriate data mining, can bring in enormous benefits in the whole-supply chain model of shipping transportation,” he explains.

He also predicts that tech disruption in the form of commercial takeovers from non-shipping entities like Amazon and Alibaba, and the era of unmanned ships is on the horizon – creating new opportunities and introducing non-conventional ideas that can propel the industry into its next iteration.

Singapore as a global maritime hub

Singapore is primed for any such developments, with a forward-thinking authority that has consistently sought to capitalise on the city’s deep shipping background. Singapore was the first ship registry in the world to introduce “smart”, “cyber”, “welfare” and “green” notations for vessels in November 2021, to help ship owners enhance their commercial attractiveness, and it is actively future-proofing its maritime ecosystem.

Mr Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Industry) at Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says, “The city has set itself the target of housing 150 start-ups in maritime technology by 2025 and becoming the Silicon Valley of marine technology. We are developing the next generation port in Tuas, which will become the world’s largest fully automated terminal with a capacity of up to 65 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) when it is fully developed in the 2040s.”

Government incentives are also provided to encourage maritime SMEs to embark on digital transformation, with funding via the Sea Transport Industry Digital Plan. Other initiatives to nurture talent in the industry include the annual MPA-led Maritime Innovation Challenge, which brings together maritime corporates and thought leaders to identify real world challenges that are tackled by technology innovators, as well as programmes to upgrade the skills of the maritime workforce across various job functions in port operations, shipping (including seafarers), and maritime services.

Mr Nehmzov, Dr Alam and Mr Lim will be speaking at the upcoming Asia Pacific Maritime (APM) 2022, Southeast Asia’s premier maritime, workboat and offshore exhibition and conference.

Hosting the exhibition in Singapore, a global maritime powerhouse, makes complete sense. For the fifth consecutive year, Singapore was voted the top maritime city by DNV and Menon Economics Leading Maritime Cities of the World report in January 2022, and by the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index for the seventh consecutive time in July 2021.

“This is a testament to the versatility and resilience of maritime Singapore, which is supported by the strong tripartite partnership between the government, industry and unions,” notes Mr Lim.

“Singapore has developed a comprehensive shipping centre and a vibrant marketplace, comprising international shipping groups, shipping arms of commodity traders, and maritime service providers such as maritime insurers, maritime financiers, ship brokers and maritime law firms. The presence of a diverse range of companies and services is complemented by its ease of doing business, quality of life, and availability of a knowledge work force.”

To put this in perspective, Singapore is connected to 600 ports in over 120 countries and in 2021 the nation surpassed its pre-pandemic container throughput, recording 37.5 million TEUs to retain its position as the world’s busiest container transhipment port.

Exciting new jobs in the sector

These developments are welcome news for jobseekers seeking to enter the rapidly growing maritime sector.

And as the business here grows, Mr Lim says that there are numerous entry points into Singapore’s maritime industry, from commercial ship charters, brokers, and analysts, to maritime lawyers, insurance companies, managers and more.

Given the growing emphasis on automation, there will be a huge demand for talent in software and systems engineering, data analytics and sustainability management.

With technology harnessed growth fuelling the maritime industry in Singapore, and beyond, the future in this vital global sector looks bright.