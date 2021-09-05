From dark alley to drug chat

Spike in illicit drug transactions on messaging apps

and
Published: 
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When he was hooked on illicit drugs in 2012, Arif (not his real name) had to rely on contacts who would arrange to meet in person to pass him the drugs.

That changed in 2019 when Arif learnt he could buy methamphetamine, also known as Ice, from the Dark Web.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 05, 2021, with the headline 'From dark alley to drug chat'. Subscribe
Topics: 