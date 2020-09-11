From building army camps to airport runways and terminals

Mr Liew Mun Leong, 74, began his career building army camps, before moving on to airport runways and terminals, and chairing the Changi Airport Group (CAG).

After graduating with a degree in civil engineering from the then University of Singapore in 1970, he landed a job at the National Iron and Steel Mills.

Barely half a year later, he was called up for national service and, at the Defence Ministry, was tasked with developing and building military camps and infrastructure.

In an interview with The Straits Times last year, he recounted working closely with Old Guard minister Goh Keng Swee and other mentors, from whom he learnt the art of "disregarding the rules and getting things done".

He joined the Public Works Department in the mid-1970s, where he was involved in the building of Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 2 from day one. "I don't circumvent rules. I break ground," he said.

After more than two decades in the public sector, including a stint at the Singapore Institute of Standards and Industrial Research, he steered engineering and construction firm L&M Investments.

He left to become president of Pidemco Land in 1996.

In 2000, when CapitaLand was born from a merger between Pidemco Land and DBS Land, he became its chief and led it to be one of the largest real estate groups in Asia. He stepped down as CapitaLand chief executive in 2012.

He was appointed founding chairman of CAG in 2009, and of Surbana in 2013.

He was also a senior international business adviser appointed by Temasek to advise the Singapore investment company on long-term real estate investments in New York, London and Tokyo, and was appointed a board member of its philanthropic arm, Temasek Foundation.