From brush with law to poly diploma and excellence award

The turning point in Mr Aman Singh Rahman's life came in 2015, when he was caught by the police at a music festival with enough marijuana to smoke a joint, just months before his national service.

Only 18 years old at the time, he realised he wanted to change.

This year, the 25-year-old graduated from Republic Polytechnic, and was among a record 782 students who received the Sinda Excellence Awards on Saturday. The annual awards are given to Indian students who have done well in their studies or sports and the arts.

But the road to graduation was long and hard for Mr Aman, who had dropped out of the Institute of Technical Education a year before his brush with the law.

Hanging out with friends he met online also introduced him to the addiction that led to his arrest.

Resolving to stay clean while awaiting his sentence, Mr Aman volunteered for as many duties as possible after enlisting in the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

His superiors noticed his behaviour and wrote letters of recommendation to the court, which led to his sentence being dropped to probation for two years and compulsory community service.

"It felt like God just told me that was my last chance and that made me really want to wake up," said Mr Aman.

Unexpectedly, helping people with intellectual disabilities at non-profit organisation Sun-dac as part of his compulsory community service made him realise that he enjoyed helping those who had difficulty expressing themselves.

After completing his national service, Mr Aman set his sights on a business administration course in a local university. "No one in my family had gone to a local polytechnic or university. I never liked studying but I understood that it was a golden ticket into the working world," said Mr Aman, who was raised by his mother, and has a younger sister.

Funded by his aunt and Sinda, he applied to take his O levels as a private candidate, which helped him qualify for a course in sports management at Republic Polytechnic.

Mr Aman expects to work as a financial consultant by the end of this year after getting another qualification.

Ang Qing