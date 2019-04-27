Friday's South Africa results

Published
37 min ago

RACE 1

1st 3 Gravitation ($39-$13)

2nd 7 Brigadoon Ely ($7)

3rd 1 Finley Hill (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Chanone's Theory

Forecast $19

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $103

Trio $3

Quartet $179

Scratchings: 2 Generous Guy, 4 Reymundo

RACE 2

1st 4 Spoils Of War ($24-$9)

2nd 2 Elusive Fountain ($9)

3rd 6 Rubix ($7)

4th 7 Settlement Day

Forecast $25

Place Forecast (2-4) $9, (4-6) $6, (2-6) $8

Tierce $198

Trio $29

Quartet No winner ($506 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 5 Grey Mistress, 10 Montreux

RACE 3

1st 4 Seeking Wisdom ($24-$11)

2nd 2 Studio Blues ($7)

3rd 5 Sea Bean ($8)

4th 6 Rocksette

Forecast $24

Place Forecast (2-4) $7, (4-5) $14, (2-5) $7

Tierce $197

Trio $29

Quartet $748

Scratchings: 3 Just My Style, 7 Silver Goblet, 10 Onesie

Results of Races 4 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 27, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'.
