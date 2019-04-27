Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Gravitation ($39-$13)
2nd 7 Brigadoon Ely ($7)
3rd 1 Finley Hill (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Chanone's Theory
Forecast $19
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $103
Trio $3
Quartet $179
Scratchings: 2 Generous Guy, 4 Reymundo
RACE 2
1st 4 Spoils Of War ($24-$9)
2nd 2 Elusive Fountain ($9)
3rd 6 Rubix ($7)
4th 7 Settlement Day
Forecast $25
Place Forecast (2-4) $9, (4-6) $6, (2-6) $8
Tierce $198
Trio $29
Quartet No winner ($506 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratchings: 5 Grey Mistress, 10 Montreux
RACE 3
1st 4 Seeking Wisdom ($24-$11)
2nd 2 Studio Blues ($7)
3rd 5 Sea Bean ($8)
4th 6 Rocksette
Forecast $24
Place Forecast (2-4) $7, (4-5) $14, (2-5) $7
Tierce $197
Trio $29
Quartet $748
Scratchings: 3 Just My Style, 7 Silver Goblet, 10 Onesie
Results of Races 4 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.