Fresh grads gain skills, experience with IT traineeships

After graduating from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) earlier this year with a degree in mathematics and economics, Mr Chua Ru Xun struggled to land a permanent job.

The 25-year-old turned to an SGUnited traineeship offered by IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). And since July, he has been boosting his knowledge and skills in technology.

Among other things, he attends webinars conducted by TCS and works with fellow trainees on hands-on projects, including developing an app to match donations of meals to those who need them.

Mr Chua is among 75 trainees who have benefited from the TCS programme, said TCS Asia-Pacific president Girish Ramachandran yesterday.

The company had a total of 100 positions for local polytechnic and university graduates. A new round of hiring for 25 spots will take place next month, he added.

The nine-month traineeship programme by TCS allows recent graduates to develop industry-relevant skills and helps to boost their employability in the post-coronavirus economy.

Trainees on the TCS programme go through foundational and specialised training courses in areas such as cloud adoption, artificial intelligence and cyber security, and get on-the-job training by working on projects with TCS clients.

Those who do well will be considered for available full-time positions at TCS, said Mr Ramachandran. Also, they will be equipped for tech jobs such as UX (user experience) developers, cloud engineers and tech developers, he added.

Yesterday, TCS also launched a new digital acceleration centre at its Singapore office, sited in Changi Business Park.

Developed with support from the Economic Development Board, the centre will provide training opportunities and new technological solutions for businesses looking to go digital, among other things.

7,000 Number of jobs and training opportunities in the infocomm technology sector that have been created through platforms like the SGUnited traineeships so far.

Speaking at the launch event, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said so far, about 7,000 jobs and training opportunities in the infocomm technology (ICT) sector have been created through platforms like the SGUnited traineeships.

The ICT sector is an important bright spot in the economy, and "we want to continue to ensure that locals are able to benefit from the opportunities that are being created", said the minister.

Ms Sharon Chrishalini, 23, a bioengineering graduate from NTU, hopes the traineeship will pave the way for a career in IT.

"Though it was challenging transitioning from bioengineering to the programming field, programming is something I like. I found the trainers very approachable, and I enjoyed the things I learnt here."