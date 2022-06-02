Fresh chicken prices go up in S'pore on first day of KL's export ban

Consumers had to pay more for some of the final batches of fresh chicken yesterday - the first day of Malaysia's chicken export ban.

"It was $4.90 to $5 for 1kg previously, but now, it's about $6," said Madam Amy Wong, a 67-year-old housewife who buys chicken regularly at Bukit Batok East Market, yesterday.

Ms Marie Liew, 22, a financial service intern who was having chicken rice at Maxwell Food Centre yesterday afternoon, said: "I used to pay $3.50 for a small plate of chicken rice. Today, I paid $4. I understand stall owners still have to make a living."

Chicken also costs more online. Checks by The Straits Times on price comparison app Price Kaki showed that the prices of fresh chicken originating from Malaysia at online supermarket RedMart have increased. For example, Kee Song fresh chicken thighs are now $4.25 for a 300g piece, up from $4.

The increases come as chicken sellers in Singapore face higher supply costs, although some of them said they try to avoid passing the costs on to consumers.

Yesterday, ST visited Ghim Moh Market, Bukit Batok East Market and Tiong Bahru Market in the morning, and Maxwell Food Centre during lunchtime to speak to sellers as well as diners.

Mr Vincent Liow, 47, owner of Ken & Vin Fresh Poultry at Ghim Moh Market, said his supplier had increased prices. He thinks it is too expensive for customers. "For a chicken leg, last week my price went up to $4, but I pushed it back down to $3.50 today to make it cheaper for my customers. We'll just profit less," said Mr Liow. Before the ban was announced more than a week ago, one chicken leg was selling for $2.50.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on May 23 that it will halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month from June 1, until domestic prices and production stabilise.

Singapore imported 34 per cent of its chicken supply from Malaysia last year. It also imports chicken from other countries such as the United States and Brazil.

Some sellers who are dependent on Malaysian suppliers said they are ceasing operations for a month.

Mr H.S. Chng, 58, who owns Ngoh Kia Seafood at Bukit Batok East Market, said the fresh chicken stocks he has will last until today. "After that, if we cannot get stocks, we would have to stop selling."

This is the case for Mr Peter Toh, owner of Heng Huat Fresh Chicken at Ghim Moh Market. Yesterday was the 52-year-old's last day of operating his stall before he takes a break, as his supply is disrupted. "I'll sell only fresh chicken, not frozen chicken," he said.

But consumers did not seem to be rushing to buy the remaining stocks of fresh chicken yesterday. There were no long queues for chicken at the markets and the food centre when ST visited them.

Meanwhile, chicken rice sellers said they are preparing to sell frozen chicken once they exhaust their fresh chicken supplies in a few days.

Mr Jason Teo, 52, who runs chicken rice store 888 at Ghim Moh Food Centre, is one such seller. Despite the efforts of importers encouraging their clients to buy chicken parts instead of the whole bird, Mr Teo said it was not easy to adapt to this change as chicken parts are "very difficult to cook".

"The timings for cooking would be all different, especially for roasted chicken," he said.

Consumers interviewed also said they are open to frozen options.

Regional sales manager Chriz Low, 39, who was getting chicken rice from Heng Heng Hainanese Chicken Rice at Maxwell Food Centre, said: "If the taste of frozen chicken does not vary too much from the taste of fresh chicken, I am okay with it... otherwise, I will wait until fresh chicken is imported again. I believe Singapore will still import chicken from other sources."