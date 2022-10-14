Fresh broiler chicken from Malaysia back on shelves here

For months after Malaysia banned the export of fresh broiler chicken in June, Madam Leo had to resort to using two kampung chickens whenever she made chicken rice at home.

"The flavour is okay but they are very small, so I have to use two birds. If not, there isn't enough to eat," said the 64-year-old, who did not want to give her full name.

The housewife excitedly picked up a fresh whole broiler chicken on Thursday afternoon at FairPrice's outlet at YewTee Point.

"Even though the fresh chicken is more expensive than before, there's a lot more meat on it," said Madam Leo.

Fresh Malaysian broiler chicken returned to retailers' shelves here on Thursday afternoon, almost 4½ months after Malaysia banned its export because of a domestic shortage. At the time, about a third of Singapore's chicken came from Malaysia.

Broiler chickens are raised specifically for meat production and bred for optimal health and size. They make up the biggest portion of Singapore's chicken imports from Malaysia, and are typically exported to Singapore at around 40 days old.

Meat from broiler chickens is the most common type found in supermarkets.

Sakura Fresh Chicken, which is sold by distributor Kee Song Food, was available at the Yew Tee FairPrice outlet at around 3pm on Thursday, with each bird costing $14.80 and weighing 1.3kg to 1.5kg.

In comparison, whole kampung chickens, which were also on sale at the outlet, cost $10.70 and weighed around 900g.

Singapore is expected to receive about 1.8 million chickens a month from Malaysia, half of the 3.6 million birds a month imported from Malaysia before the ban.

The limited supply was evident on Thursday - checks on FairPrice's app showed that the fresh Malaysian chickens were in low supply across at least 10 of its outlets islandwide.

At the Yew Tee outlet, a worker - who spoke on condition of anonymity as she is not authorised to speak to the media - said the outlet's supply of 15 birds was for two days.

"We used to get around 10 birds every day, sometimes a bit more on the weekend. But these 15 are the amount we have been allotted from today to Friday," said the worker.

Sales were slow initially, with The Straits Times observing that only about 10 people browsed the fresh-chicken shelves in the hour after they were stocked up, and no one besides Madam Leo bought a whole bird.

Another customer in his 60s, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lee, baulked at the price of the fresh chicken.

"Each bird used to cost around $10, so it's a lot more expensive," said Mr Lee. "I used to buy a mix of fresh and frozen chicken, and I'll stick to frozen chicken now because it's much cheaper."

At Bukit Timah Plaza, a worker at the FairPrice Finest outlet said it had received 15 fresh broiler chickens in the afternoon. By 7.30pm, the birds had all been snapped up.

"It was very busy for me today because a lot of customers came to me for help to cut their fresh chicken into parts," she said. "I hope that we will get more fresh chickens delivered tomorrow since we are all sold out today."

She added that she was unsure how many chickens the outlet used to receive before the ban.

While ST understands that fresh Malaysian chicken is expected to be available at wet markets from Friday morning, one poultry seller at the Yew Tee wet market was unfazed by its return.

Mr Goh Toh Wee, who has been in the poultry business for about 30 years, said his customers have got used to his supply of frozen and kampung chickens since the export ban in June. Not one of them have told him that they are waiting for the fresh chicken to return.

The 57-year-old is also unclear about the supply of fresh chicken he would get, and how profitable it would be.

Mr Goh's supplier had told him he would get around 2,000 fresh chickens, a big drop from the 5,000 before the ban.

"I will have to see how many I can get tonight, but it's hard for us to get a good price for the birds and turn a profit. Whatever the supermarkets are selling them for is probably the price I will have to pay for them," said Mr Goh.