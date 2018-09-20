Frequent traveller programme extended to Thai passport holders

SINGAPORE - Eligible holders of Thai international passports will be able to opt into the frequent traveller programme from next Monday (Sept 24), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday.

Thai passport holders who are part of the programme will be able to use the automated immigration clearance facilities at Singapore's checkpoints.

Currently, eligible holders of Singapore passports already enjoy automated immigration clearance facilities at Thailand's checkpoints.

Thai passport holders who are aged six and above, in possession of a passport with more than six months' validity and have visited Singapore at least twice in the past two years are eligible to apply for the programme.

They can do so at the enrolment centres at Changi Airport Terminal 3, visitor services centre at the ICA Building, as well as at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Entry to the programme is free and voluntary.

The ICA said: "The mutual extension of such automated immigration clearance facilities will boost trade, business and tourism links between both countries."