Frenchman here to visit fiancee among two imported Covid-19 cases

  • Published
    11 min ago

There were two new cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday.

They were a 41-year-old female Indonesian work permit holder and 35-year-old Frenchman on a short-term visit pass to see his fiancee. Both were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their stay-home notices.

The two new cases take Singapore's total to 58,116.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories for the fourth day in a row.

New cases in the community have remained low, with one in the past week, which is unlinked, the Health Ministry noted.

It added that epidemiological investigations are in progress. In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that asymptomatic cases are detected.

The ministry will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the cases could have been infected by them.

With 11 new cases discharged, 58,004 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

There are 47 patients in hospital - none in intensive care - while 22 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has recorded 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

