Free tests for visitors to 455 Sengkang West Avenue

Free Covid-19 tests will be offered to people who visited shops at 455 Sengkang West Avenue from May 12 to Sunday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The ministry said it is investigating cases of Covid-19 infection in individuals who had visited the location, and the free testing is to pre-empt any potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission.

Those who visited the location during that period are advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit and are encouraged to visit a regional screening centre or Swab and Send Home Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a free Covid-19 test.

MOH said there were three new cases in the Hong Ye Group cluster, bringing the total to 25. They are a 52-year-old housewife, a four-year-old boy who goes to The Spark Playhouse and a nine-year-old male pupil from Fuhua Primary School.

There are now 27 cases in the MINDSville@Napiri cluster, with four included in yesterday's case count. The remaining 22 will be included in today's case count, said MOH. The cases were picked up after all 255 staff and residents of MINDSville@Napiri, a home for people with disabilities, were tested after the first case was confirmed on Monday.

A 20-year-old female Vietnamese national who works as a kitchen assistant was added to the Anchorvale NTUC Foodfare cluster, bringing the total to 10.

A 30-year-old female Malaysian massage therapist at Zenith Healing @ La Maison De Ja was added to the Chevy's Bar and Bistro cluster, bringing its total to seven.

A 71-year-old Singaporean woman who is a stall assistant at 328 Katong Laksa at Tiong Bahru Plaza is another confirmed case.

There were a total of 19 linked cases yesterday, out of a total of 24 community cases.

Among the five unlinked cases is a 22-year-old female Myanmar national who is a healthcare assistant at Grace Lodge nursing home. She is asymptomatic, and her infection was detected when she was tested on Monday as part of surveillance testing of nursing home staff.

Another unlinked case was a 43-year-old female administrative worker at Changi Prison Complex whose infection was detected as part of special testing operations for residents of Hougang Avenue 8.

The other unlinked cases are a 36-year-old Vietnamese housewife, 61-year-old female Singapore Pools employee at FairPrice in Clementi Avenue 3, and an 80-year-old female retiree who was asymptomatic and detected as part of special testing operations for residents of Yishun Street 72.

MOH also said yesterday that three people tested positive after 509 residents and visitors of Block 745 Yishun Street 72 were tested.

At Blocks 501 and 507 in Hougang Ave 8, 681 people had been tested as at yesterday. One tested positive, 665 were negative and 15 test results were pending.

All residents of the three Housing Board blocks were asked to go for swab tests after surveillance measures and wastewater testing detected likely cases of Covid-19 transmission there.

Yesterday, there were also seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival here. No new cases from workers' dormitories were reported.

Singapore's total number of Covid-19 cases is now 62,100.