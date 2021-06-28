Free self-test kits for Bukit Merah, Redhill residents

Residents collecting antigen rapid test kits at Block 119 Bukit Merah View yesterday.

People living in certain parts of Bukit Merah and Redhill could get the free self-test kits from their nearest residents' committee centres in a two-day distribution exercise that began on Saturday.

Each resident received one pack, with two self-test kits.

The Bukit Merah area has seen several clusters this month, with the largest one at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre, which had 91 cases as at yesterday.

The free kits are meant to be an added layer of ring-fencing, to help identify cases and prevent further transmission, said the Health Ministry.

This is in addition to the testing operations that have been conducted in the area.