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Free morning cable car rides in Sentosa from Nov 21 to Dec 20

Guests can board a cable car for free at any of the three Sentosa Line stations – Sensoryscape, Imbiah Lookout and Siloso Point.

SINGAPORE – Planning on soaking up some sun with your friends and family on Sentosa’s beaches this year end? Good news: Both locals and tourists can enjoy free morning cable car rides in Sentosa from Nov 21 to Dec 20, between 8.45am and 11am daily.

No tickets are needed for the rides as part of the promotion, which was announced in a Nov 20 post on the Sentosa Facebook page.

During this period, guests can simply board a Singapore Cable Car cabin for free at any of the Sentosa Line’s three stations – Sensoryscape, Imbiah Lookout and Siloso Point.

The stations connect visitors to key attractions and dining spots across Sentosa, such as Resorts World Sentosa, the SkyHelix Sentosa open-air panoramic ride, SkyLine Luge Singapore’s karting race tracks, Siloso Beach and the Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa hotel.

The Mount Faber Line, which links Mount Faber Peak and HarbourFront Centre to Sentosa, remains a paid service and is not included in the promotion.

Launched in 1974, the Singapore cable car network – which comprises the Mount Faber and Sentosa lines – has welcomed more than 60 million riders to date.