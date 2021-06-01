Free meals ahead of Makansutra Gluttons Bay's temporary closure

People collecting free meals at the Makansutra Gluttons Bay foodcourt in the Marina Bay area on Sunday.

In a Facebook post last Saturday, the foodcourt said it would close from yesterday to June 14. It added that free meals would be available from 3pm to 8pm on Sunday for drivers, delivery riders and the needy.

The foodcourt said that it was unable to stay open because business has been hit by the restrictions on dining in - put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Singapore.

It added that the free packs of food it was giving out were made possible by donations from popular DJ Glenn Ong, dancer Claire Chung and Makansutra founder K.F. Seetoh.