Free hand sanitiser for all households

Volunteer Agnes Poon, 35, pouring hand sanitiser into a bottle at Pasir Ris Elias Community Club yesterday.

All households in Singapore will get 500ml of the hand rub free of charge in a Temasek Foundation initiative, starting next Monday. Distribution will be at the 109 People's Association's community clubs and 16 CapitaLand malls. Residents will get a pamphlet with a specified collection date in their mailboxes that they must take along to any collection centre, as well as their own clean recycled bottles, on the allocated date.

Collection hours are from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays and 10am to 9pm on weekends.

The non-alcohol-based hand sanitiser contains benzalkonium chloride, which can be used against coronaviruses, according to Singapore's National Environment Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.