Free delivery of ST news tablet extended to June 30

Free delivery of The Straits Times news tablet has been extended to June 30, even with some easing of social distancing measures starting next month, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has said.

The promotion, which offers complimentary home delivery of the device with a subscription to the news tablet package, was first offered last month when the circuit breaker took effect.

It was initially set to end next Monday, but the continued closure of the tablet redemption centre that is expected during phase one of the post-circuit breaker period prompted the publisher to extend home delivery arrangements to ensure that new subscribers could still receive their news tablets.

At an introductory price of $24.90 a month for two years, the deal offers readers a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch tablet with The Straits Times app pre-loaded on it, promising the same reading experience as the print newspaper in a convenient digital format.

Mr Eric Ng, deputy head of SPH's circulation division, said: "The health and well-being of our customers, partners and staff are important to us. We have arranged for the news tablets to be delivered to subscribers' homes and will be waiving the delivery charges."

The continued delivery of the news tablets is in response to the growth in demand for content from SPH news sites and apps.

They have seen increased visitorship in the ongoing public health crisis, with the number of visitors nearly doubling and page views trebling last month compared with the same period last year.

The Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez said: "The Straits Times newsroom has been working hard to keep our readers updated on all the news on the present crisis and to help them make sense of developments. So, we are heartened that readers see value in this, and grateful they are taking up subscriptions.

"These Samsung Galaxy tablets will allow them to stay informed in a new, more visual way, as they can access our multimedia content, and share it as well."

Clement Yong