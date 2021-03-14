Free art exhibition in tribute to Covid-19 heroes opens to the public

Eleven-year-old Aimee Liao's art piece featuring a scientist, doctor and nurse encapsulates her gratitude to front-line workers for their efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic here.

"I chose bright colours to represent happiness and gratitude," said Aimee, who spent about five weeks completing the piece.

The Primary 5 pupil's artwork won the first prize in the junior category of a national art competition themed Celebrating Our Healthcare Heroes. Her piece is among more than 100 artworks being exhibited at Ion Art Gallery in Ion Orchard mall.

The Heroes Of Our Time exhibition, co-organised by the National Healthcare Group and Singapore Art Society (SAS), was opened by Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary yesterday.

It features pieces by children, youth and migrant workers, among others, in a tribute to healthcare and essential workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, will run till Wednesday.

The key piece in the exhibition, also titled Heroes Of Our Time, was unveiled by Dr Janil yesterday. The painting, measuring 1.8m by 3m, was created by 18 artists from SAS. After the exhibition, the collaborative piece will be presented to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

SAS president Terence Teo, one of the artists involved, said: "We based the painting on 10 to 20 pictures from the scenes of Singapore's battle against Covid-19. We wanted to show how tough it was to be fighting the virus, yet we wanted their eyes to show their dedication and willingness to work."

In his opening remarks, Dr Janil said that the Covid-19 crisis required strong collaboration across the healthcare family to ensure that Singapore was prepared and that patients received the appropriate level of care.

"It is this strong sense of commitment and purpose from our healthcare professionals that has helped to keep Singapore safe, and I would like to express my deepest appreciation for every member of the healthcare community," he said.