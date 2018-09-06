Free 12-month digital access to Straits Times and Zaobao for buyers of selected Samsung mobile devices

SINGAPORE - From now till Oct 31, buyers of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab A 10.5" will enjoy free 12-month digital access to The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao via the pre-loaded apps on the devices.

The islandwide promotion can be redeemed via a promotional code, which will come bundled with the new devices.

The promotion, which also applies to all purchases of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from Aug 24, is part of a strategic partnership between Samsung and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), the parent company of The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao.

The partnership began in January this year through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two companies.

Mr Anthony Tan, deputy CEO of SPH, said it is glad to continue the partnership with Samsung on the latest initiative to provide direct digital access to exclusive and top-of-the-line content by The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao newsrooms.

"With the rise in digital content consumption, SPH will continue to pursue collaborations in delivering unique and engaging content through Samsung's wide range of digital devices," he added.

"Samsung will remain a key partner as we continue to reinvent ourselves through digital investments in our newsrooms to deliver greater value to our customers."

Ms Sarah Chua, vice-president, IT & Mobile, Samsung Electronics Singapore, said it is delighted to be partnering with SPH to "bring the best of their editorial content on The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao to our Samsung tablet customers, as part of our continued commitment to bring more value to their user experience".

"The Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab A 10.5"'s super AMOLED display provides unparalleled true-to-life picture quality and a more immersive viewing experience, so customers can browse content and catch up on their daily news while on-the-go in comfort," she added.

Since the start of their partnership, SPH and Samsung have also embarked on corporate social responsibility projects together.

In July, The Straits Times and Samsung gave recognition to 60 students who did well in the PSLE exams through an education award by The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

More recently, in line with Teachers' Day, Stomp and Samsung paid tribute to outstanding teachers through the inaugural Samsung-Stomp Inspiring Teachers Awards.

As part of their partnership, the two companies will also continue to explore other joint marketing initiatives as well as new technologies to engage the millennial generation.

For more information, please visit www.readsph.com/samsung