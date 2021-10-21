FPDA could expand influence by engaging other blocs; PMs of 5 member nations reaffirm commitment to pact

SINGAPORE - As the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) grouping turns 50, it is looking to expand its influence beyond the region, even as it adapts to stay relevant and keep the pact intact.

Malaysian Senior Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Hussein said on Thursday (Oct 21) that the five defence ministers of the security pact - Singapore, Malaysia, Britain, Australia and New Zealand - have discussed the possibility of the group's engagements with other multilateral blocs, including Asean.

He said at the pact's 11th Defence Ministers' Meeting: "The biggest challenge to us is how to keep us intact and how this organisation expands to have more influence outside just the FPDA... But that does not mean that we will stray from the basic principles and values that we have stood for in the last 50 years.

"We have to (keep) standing up to (threats) with confidence, but with that confidence, also comes humility in facing threats that no one individual country can face on its own."

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the FPDA remains a defence deterrence not targeted at any particular country.

"The stronger you are, the more friends you have, he said.

Set up in 1971 upon British withdrawal, the FPDA created a platform for the five countries to consult each other if either Singapore or Malaysia were attacked.

It has since expanded to include nearly annual joint military exercises, cooperation on unconventional threats such as terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

To these, the five nations added a focus on introducing cyber security into FPDA exercises on Thursday.

The five defence ministers said the alliance's strategic priorities in future also include enhancing cooperation on counter-terrorism and maritime security.

The prime ministers of the pact's members reaffirmed their countries' commitment to the FPDA in its jubilee year, in recorded clips played at the meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the FPDA is now relevant in a different way, after it offered the two young nations "a valuable security umbrella" and the assurance to develop into stable and prosperous countries in the pact's early years.

"It is (now) an established and accepted way for our longstanding and deeply appreciated partners to continue contributing to the peace, stability and regional order in South-east Asia," he said, echoing a statement by Dr Ng earlier in the week that the FPDA can act as an inclusive, stabilising force in a region vulnerable to misunderstanding and miscalculation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that "Britain will be proud to make an even bigger and more consistent contribution", while New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the FPDA remains a cornerstone of the country's engagement in the region.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that through the FPDA, the country is also committing to an alliance of shared values.

"We are people with steadfast beliefs in sovereignty, in human dignity, and in a world order, particularly in our own region, that favours freedom," he added.

Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he hopes the FPDA will continue to address emerging security challenges constructively. Malaysia is the host country this year.

"I trust the FPDA stocktake will guide these arrangements towards a greater level of friendship and cooperation," he added.

The FPDA is the second-oldest military partnership after Nato, with the Defence Ministers' Meeting, held every three years, being its most important decision-making platform.

This year's meeting was held four years after the previous one in conjunction with the FPDA's 50th anniversary, which was marked with a flypast and naval vessel display off Marina Bay on Monday.

Prior to the signing of this year's joint declaration, the five defence ministers called on PM Lee and Datuk Seri Ismail, the first such call for the organisation.

PM Lee said in a speech to them that the FPDA remains an excellent example of a multilateral security grouping that adapts and contributes to regional peace and stability over the long term.

"It does so by promoting regional cooperation, confidence-building and respect for international law, through exercises, dialogue, and regular professional seminars and forums and also by evolving to respond to modern security needs," he said.



The fixed-wing formation comprising fighter jets from the five nations of the FPDA fly over the waters near Marina South on Oct 18, 2021.



He added that the FPDA also takes active steps to reassure neighbours that it is peaceful and inclusive.

For instance, non-FPDA regional neighbours, such as Indonesia, are invited to be observers for military exercises.

"There will be new threats and geopolitical shifts that upend our operating assumptions and expectations. I encourage the FPDA to be nimble, yet steadfast to its founding principles," he said.

British Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said of the FPDA: "This organisation has survived for the last 50 years because it is founded on really close friendships, and I can't see a world in which close friendships go out of fashion. The geopolitical shifts in the world tell us that friendships of this sort become ever more relevant."

Singapore will host the next Defence Ministers' Meeting in 2024.