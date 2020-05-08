Fourth person working at S'pore Expo among 741 new cases

A fourth person working at the Singapore Expo community care facility has contracted the coronavirus, as 741 new cases were reported here yesterday.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the patient is a 43-year-old male Singaporean who had gone to work as a radiographer at the Singapore Expo before he was confirmed to have the Covid-19 infection yesterday. He is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The three earlier patients who worked at the Singapore Expo facility were from the Woodlands Health Campus medical team.

A spokesman for the Woodlands Health Campus said that MOH had classified these three cases as unlinked, and further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing are ongoing.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the spokesman said that additional measures have been implemented since the cases were confirmed, such as the strict segregation of teams at work and rest areas.

After the first confirmed case on May 2, Woodlands Health Campus started activity mapping and contact tracing efforts, as well as swabbing of those who were on shift during the same time.

When two other team members were found to have the virus, they were transferred to the NCID for treatment. One of them has since tested negative for the virus in two tests taken 12 hours apart.

Foreign workers living in dormitories continued to make up the bulk of new cases in Singapore as the country's total number of cases reached 20,939 yesterday.

MOH said a total of 725 - over 97 per cent - of the 741 new cases announced yesterday are foreign workers in dormitories.

To date, more than 18,000 of the 323,000 foreign workers living in dormitories have tested positive for the virus. There were nine new cases among foreign workers not living in dormitories.

Update on cases

NEW CASES: 741 Imported: 0 Work permit (WP) holders in dormitories: 725 COMMUNITY CASES Singaporean/PR: 5 Work passes: 2 Visitor passes: 0 WP holders outside dorms: 9 CASES TO DATE Total: 20,939 Community: 1,261 WP holders not in dorms: 616 WP holders in dorms: 18,483 Imported: 579 In ICU: 19 Deaths from Covid-19: 20

Two quarantine order officers who served orders at various dormitories are among the new cases as well.

The ministry also announced six new clusters at 5 Sixth Lok Yang Road, 98 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace, 4 Sungei Kadut Avenue, 5 Tech Park Crescent, 3 Tuas Drive 1 and 52 Tuas View Square.

The ministry said there are seven new cases in the community, of which five are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while two are work pass holders.

Among the new cases is a 33-year-old healthcare assistant at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Singaporean woman was confirmed to have the virus on Wednesday, and is warded at the NCID. Prior to that, she had gone to work.

New community cases have dropped to an average of 10 a day in the past week, from 14 a day two weeks ago.

The average daily number of unlinked cases in the community has also fallen to four from seven in the same period.

There are no new imported cases.

Yesterday was the 14th day in a row that the new daily infections fell below 1,000.

MOH said 78 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of those who have been discharged to 1,712.

There are 1,376 confirmed cases still in hospital, with 19 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 17,831 are being cared for in community facilities.

To date, 20 people have died from Covid-19. Another six people who tested positive for the virus have died from other causes.