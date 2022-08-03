Fourth arm of SAF will be front-line force in digital domain: Ng Eng Hen

The new, fourth arm of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will serve as the front-line force in the digital domain to detect, mitigate and repel any potential aggressors that seek to do Singapore harm, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

While cyber threats occur in the thousands and even millions every day, there are some that have "the most pernicious intent and seek to undermine our nation's sovereignty or security", he told Parliament yesterday.

He was speaking during a debate on a Bill - which was later passed - that paves the way for the formation of the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) by the end of the year.

Dr Ng said: "For the SAF, it has asked itself this simple question, just as it does if the threat came from the air, land or sea: How does it detect, mitigate or repel any potential aggressor - an orchestrated cyber attack by state and non-state actors - that means to do Singapore and Singaporeans harm?"

The answer is a dedicated service to raise, train and sustain cybertroops and capabilities to defend the Republic's digital borders, he said, describing the DIS as "the force on the front line" in the digital domain.

He gave examples of cyber attacks on critical infrastructure that have occurred recently around the world, such as one in the United States last year which resulted in gas supplies being cut off to many south and east coast states for at least two weeks.

While intelligence agencies have not detected any coordinated campaign against Singapore in the digital domain, it would be prudent to build up the fourth service now, he said.

"That alone would serve as a deterrent," Dr Ng said.

Besides amending the SAF Act to formally set up the DIS as the fourth military service, there were disciplinary and administrative changes, as well as related amendments to the Constitution.

They authorise the DIS chief to be a member of the Armed Forces Council, have legal powers to discharge his duties, and to lead the DIS in times of conflict.

The proposed changes also designate the DIS chief as an appointment made by the president acting in his discretion - similar to those of the Chief of Defence Force and other service chiefs.

More than 10 MPs spoke during the debate on the DIS, including about talent recruitment and retention, potential coordination with other government agencies, and how conflicts in the digital domain will be defined.