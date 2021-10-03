Four tiers in system to provide care for Covid-19 patients

TIER 1: INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (ICU)

• For the most severe cases

• 34 cases currently in ICUs

• 134 beds already set up, with the number set to increase to 180 beds

TIER 2: COVID-19 TREATMENT FACILITIES (CTFs)

• Set up to complement hospital beds

• 10 per cent of patients are in CTFs and hospitals

• Currently, four CTFs have been set up with a total capacity of 580 beds

• There will be nine CTFs, with an overall capacity of about 3,700 beds, by the end of this month

TIER 3: COMMUNITY CARE FACILITIES (CCFs)

• To house those who are actually well, but for various reasons need to be isolated from the rest of their family

• 20 per cent of patients are in CCFs

• Currently, 4,300 CCF beds are available

TIER 4: HOME RECOVERY

• 52 per cent to 56 per cent, or over half, of Covid-19 patients are recovering at home

Anjali Raguraman