Four tiers in system to provide care for Covid-19 patients

  • Published
    37 min ago

TIER 1: INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (ICU)

 • For the most severe cases

 • 34 cases currently in ICUs

 • 134 beds already set up, with the number set to increase to 180 beds

TIER 2: COVID-19 TREATMENT FACILITIES (CTFs)

 • Set up to complement hospital beds

 • 10 per cent of patients are in CTFs and hospitals

 • Currently, four CTFs have been set up with a total capacity of 580 beds

 • There will be nine CTFs, with an overall capacity of about 3,700 beds, by the end of this month

TIER 3: COMMUNITY CARE FACILITIES (CCFs)

 • To house those who are actually well, but for various reasons need to be isolated from the rest of their family

 • 20 per cent of patients are in CCFs

 • Currently, 4,300 CCF beds are available

TIER 4: HOME RECOVERY

 • 52 per cent to 56 per cent, or over half, of Covid-19 patients are recovering at home

Anjali Raguraman

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 03, 2021, with the headline 'Four tiers in system to provide care for Covid-19 patients'.
