Four tiers in system to provide care for Covid-19 patients

TIER 1: INTENSIVE CARE UNIT (ICU)
• For the most severe cases
• 34 cases currently in ICUs
• 134 beds already set up, with the number set to increase to 180 beds
TIER 2: COVID-19 TREATMENT FACILITIES (CTFs)
• Set up to complement hospital beds
• 10 per cent of patients are in CTFs and hospitals
• Currently, four CTFs have been set up with a total capacity of 580 beds
• There will be nine CTFs, with an overall capacity of about 3,700 beds, by the end of this month
TIER 3: COMMUNITY CARE FACILITIES (CCFs)
• To house those who are actually well, but for various reasons need to be isolated from the rest of their family
• 20 per cent of patients are in CCFs
• Currently, 4,300 CCF beds are available
TIER 4: HOME RECOVERY
• 52 per cent to 56 per cent, or over half, of Covid-19 patients are recovering at home
Anjali Raguraman