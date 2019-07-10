Four teens arrested for allegedly vandalising carpark garden walls in Boon Lay

SINGAPORE - Four teenagers have been arrested for allegedly vandalising the walls of a garden at a Boon Lay carpark.

The police said on Wednesday (July 10) that they were alerted two days ago at 4.45pm, after graffiti was spotted on the walls of the roof top garden at the Block 183 Boon Lay Avenue multi-storey carpark.

The youngsters, aged between 13 and 14, were arrested by Jurong Police Division officers with the help of images from police cameras and ground inquiries.

Offenders found guilty can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for not more than three years, and may get three to eight strokes of the cane.

For young offenders, the gravity of the offence will be weighted against other mitigating factors such as age. Other options such as community-based rehabilitation, probation and placement in a juvenile rehabilitation centre might also be considered.