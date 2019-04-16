Four taken to hospital after Tampines block fire

Four people had to be taken to hospital after flames torched the 11th-floor corridor of a Tampines Housing Board block yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the fire at Block 492E Tampines Street 45 at 9.15am, said in a Facebook post later that the fire had involved household items stacked along the corridor on the 11th floor.

It said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Three community first responders had attempted to put it out using a hose reel before SCDF firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

A toddler, believed to be a two-year-old boy, and three adults, including two of the first responders, were taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

The SCDF said that about 20 residents from the ninth to 12th floors were evacuated by the police.

In its post, the SCDF said: "Obstructing common areas can hamper firefighting efforts, evacuation and conveyance of patients during a medical emergency."

Members of the public can report fire hazards on 1800-280-0000 or through the SCDF's myResponder mobile app.