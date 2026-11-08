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Four taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on TPE

Two male lorry drivers, aged 26 and 31, a 48-year-old female car driver and her 17-year-old male passenger were all taken to hospital conscious.

SINGAPORE – Four people were taken to hospital following an accident involving two lorries and two cars along TPE on Nov 7, with police investigations ongoing.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said that they were alerted to the accident which happened on the expressway towards PIE at about 4.45pm that day .

Two male lorry drivers, aged 26 and 31, a 48-year-old female car driver and her 17-year-old male passenger were all conscious when they were taken to hospital, the authorities said, adding that the case is under investigation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the accident happened near the Lorong Halus exit and four persons were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

“Another person was assessed for minor injuries and the person declined to be sent to the hospital,” SCDF added.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, three ambulances can be seen on site with SCDF personnel attending to one male victim on a stretcher and assisting him into the vehicle.

The four vehicles are also seen with debris on the road, which has its two right lanes cordoned off.

In their mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28, the Traffic Police said the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026.

Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.