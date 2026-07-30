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SINGAPORE – Drone enthusiasts will have more places to fly their aircraft from Aug 3, under a new tie-up between the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and SAFRA, the two organisations said in a joint statement on July 30.

In a six-month trial, Unmanned Aircraft Flying Areas will be set up at temporarily repurposed futsal and squash courts at four SAFRA clubhouses – in Choa Chu Kang, Mount Faber, Tampines and Toa Payoh – during designated periods each week.

The drone-flying areas will be equipped with features such as drone gates for users to sharpen their flying skills. Educational signs on safe flying and good practices will also be put up at the clubhouses.

The public may book time slots for free through the SAFRA mobile app or web portal. They can also join a CAAS community Telegram group to receive regular updates on drone flying areas.

Unlike the two existing drone-flying areas located in open fields at Pandan Reservoir and Dover, the four new ones will be in enclosed facilities, with the trial aiming to explore whether such spaces can be safely repurposed for drone flying.

If the trial is successful, CAAS may provide more community spaces for drone flying as a recreational activity, said Tan Chun Wei, CAAS’ director of unmanned systems technology, engineering and planning.

Lyndia Tan, SAFRA’s director of club management and events, said: “The usage of UA (unmanned aircraft) is a growing hobby in Singapore. The trial will enable national servicemen and their families to try out UA flying and hone their skills at our clubs.”

SAFRA drone flying trial