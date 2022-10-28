Four S’pore farms to sell vegetables at nine FairPrice supermarkets in pilot scheme

SINGAPORE - Four local vegetable farms are selling their produce at nine FairPrice supermarkets under a pilot programme that would allow these farms to gain the experience to tackle any challenge when they enter the retail market.

The supermarket chain has joined the Singapore Food Agency’s (SFA) Retail Incubation Initiative, which provides selected local farms with the chance to sell their produce in supermarkets.

The six-month pilot scheme, which started in July, was announced at the launch of the 11th edition of FairPrice’s Made in Singapore fair on Friday.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who was guest of honour, attended the fair at the FairPrice branch at Our Tampines Hub.

“Food security is an existential issue many countries grapple with,” said Ms Fu.

“Challenges such as geopolitical tensions and climate change have caused significant disruptions to global food supplies.”

She added that Singapore is especially vulnerable to supply disruptions as it imports more than 90 per cent of its food. Diversifying the nation’s food sources, including the growth of local food sources, helps to mitigate the impact of supply disruption.

Under the pilot programme, FairPrice will support Next Farmer, LivFresh, GoFarm and GKE in gaining business knowledge by selling their produce – which include Asian leafy greens, potted vegetables and herbs – at the nine FairPrice outlets.

The outlets are in JEM, VivoCity, Parkway Parade, Thomson Plaza, Bukit Timah Plaza, Causeway Point, Our Tampines Hub, Northpoint City and Hillion Mall.

The farms will also learn how to cater to consumers’ demand and needs. However, it is important that consumers support these farms too, said both Ms Fu and FairPrice Group deputy chairman Seah Kian Peng.

A SFA spokesman said the agency and FairPrice shortlisted several farms for this pilot and assessed them on areas such as company reputation, production readiness and suitability of produce they proposed to sell.

“FairPrice’s past experience in managing a similar programme for local food manufacturers made it a suitable partner for this pilot programme,” said the spokesman for SFA.

Since July, the farmers have been on the programme where they were mentored by FairPrice on how to fine-tune their product offerings, pricing and promotion mechanics, among others.

For example, GKE’s farm manager Lee Yuan Hao said FairPrice has advised him on how to display his produce – lettuce and kale – at the outlets.

“This is helpful because we now know what consumers look out for when they shop at the supermarkets,” he added.

The products have been on sale at the supermarkets since Oct 1 and will be available till Nov 30.