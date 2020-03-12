Four RSAF men infected, two on home quarantine

Four Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) regular servicemen are in hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19 on their return from France.

Another two have been placed on home quarantine as they were close contacts, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said yesterday. All six were on official duty in Marseille in southern France from Feb 15 to March 7. The two at home are well, it added.

The statement said: "The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) had already reduced its overseas training deployments and exercises in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, and will continue to adjust such activities where necessary depending on the conditions within the host country."

It added that all SAF personnel, both locally and abroad, have been instructed to take precautionary measures that include social distancing to mitigate the risk of infection.

Three of the confirmed RSAF cases were among the 12 new cases of coronavirus infection announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The first was announced on Tuesday.

None of the four infected servicemen - aged 30, 31, 40, 44 - had been at their workplace or other SAF premises since they came back on March 8, said Mindef.

They developed symptoms soon after their return and tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and yesterday. They have been identified as Cases 165, 169, 173, and 175. Three of the servicemen are currently warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, and one is at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Mindef did not say whether they returned to Singapore on a commercial or military flight. The RSAF has a detachment that conducts fighter jet training at the Cazaux Air Base in south-western France.

As of yesterday, there were 1,784 confirmed cases in France, and 33 deaths.