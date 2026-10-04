Four main tenants at Punggol East Container Park, Tebing Lane to be offered one-year lease extension

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The tenancy for the site runs until Dec 31, after which the area will be redeveloped for residential use.

SINGAPORE – Four main tenants at Punggol East Container Park and neighbouring Tebing Lane will be offered a lease extension of up to one year, until end-2027.

In a Facebook post on Oct 3 , MP Yeo Wan Ling (Punggol GRC) said she recently met the relevant agencies to discuss concerns raised by businesses there over the upcoming expiry of their tenancies.

After a review and adjustments to the development timelines, the agencies will be able to offer the lease extension to the four main tenants, Yeo said, without stating the names of the leaseholders.

The tenancy for the site runs until Dec 31 , after which the area will be redeveloped for residential use.

City Sprouts, which is the master tenant for Punggol East Container Park, previously said it was sent an official notice in May to vacate the site and carry out necessary reinstatement works within the stipulated timeline.

It added that it has secured a new space at Pasir Ris Park, offering its Punggol community farmers the opportunity to relocate there or other community greenhouses across Singapore.

City Sprouts also gave the main operator of the eateries the option to take up stalls at the enterprise’s other locations in the east.

The lease extension, subject to the relevant tenancy and regulatory requirements, will allow the businesses more time to work through their transition and business continuity plans, including engagements with their sub-tenants, Yeo said.

Meanwhile, agencies including the Singapore Land Authority, JTC Corporation , National Parks Board and HDB will continue to assist affected businesses in exploring alternative premises – including in the Punggol area, where available – by connecting them with the relevant government landlords and agencies, Yeo added.

In a media reply to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, Yeo said the lease extension is intended solely to give affected businesses more time to make alternative arrangements.

The tenants must still decide whether to accept the extension, comply with regulations, and coordinate with subtenants and the relevant authorities, she said.

“I am glad that the agencies have been able to provide this additional flexibility,” Yeo said in her post. “I hope the extension will give businesses more time to prepare for the transition, while allowing the community to continue enjoying these spaces as the area prepares for its next chapter.”