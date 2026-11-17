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Irene Chee (right) receiving her individual award from Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan at HomeTeamNS Khatib on Nov 17.

SINGAPORE - When Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council got feedback that some parts of a park could be dark during the day, assistant general manager of corporate services Irene Chee came up with the idea of using smart light bulbs in lamp posts.

The solar-powered lights would detect when the environment turns dim and turn on automatically. It was trialled in 12 lamp posts in a section of the Play@Heights Park in Toa Payoh, and the town council has plans to install the smart lights throughout the whole park in 2027.

“It was a safety concern for some of the residents, as the lights would usually turn on at 7pm but it could get dark even before that,” said Chee, 49.

Chee was among the four recipients of the OneService Awards under the individual category on Nov 17. Three community teams also received the award, which was presented by Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan at HomeTeamNS Khatib.

The awards, held by the Municipal Services Office, recognised their contributions in supporting inter-agency collaborations to address municipal issues and deliver municipal services.

In his speech at the awards ceremony, Tan said that municipal services are about people - listening to residents, understanding their needs and working across agencies and town councils to solve problems.

The award recipients reflect this mission, he said.

Of Chee’s smart lighting initiative, he said: “What started as a simple piece of feedback became a sustainable improvement, making the park safer for families, children and seniors. One resident shared with Irene that such thoughtful improvements made them feel genuinely cared for.”

She also initiated a pilot using AI-powered drones for tree inspections.

As there are more than 18,000 trees under the town council, it is challenging and time-intensive for arborists to inspect and detect issues in every tree, she said. Using AI drones could help to save time and manpower needed, she added.

The trial was done on two trees in April and Chee said the AI system was accurate in its assessment of the trees, which were subsequently removed. The town council is currently exploring the possibility of scaling up the use of the drone.

A project to transform the Little India Bus Terminal into a dual-use space with pickleball courts was one of the award recipients under the community category.

The bus terminal, which caters to private buses ferrying migrant workers between their dormitories and Little India, operates only on Sundays.

Residents had noticed this and suggested making use of the under-utilised space as pickleball courts on other days, said Benjamin Tan, a community partnership manager in Land Transport Authority (LTA) who facilitated the project.

“Farrer Park is an area with rich sporting heritage, and residents wanted more of such facilities. Pickleball was also gaining traction islandwide which prompted the grassroots to approach agencies to see what might be possible,” said Tan, 38.

LTA worked with Sport Singapore, People’s Association and grassroots organisations over a year to bring the idea to fruition, he added.

In March, eight sheltered pickleball courts within the bus terminal, called ActiveSG Courts @ Farrer Park, was launched. Bus operations resume on Sundays.

“It is satisfying seeing the changes - because the solution was developed with the community - and seeing residents use and enjoy the space,” Tan said.