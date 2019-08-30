Four hurt in seven-vehicle accident on BKE

A seven-vehicle chain collision on Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Wednesday left four people injured and several others shaken up.

Two drivers and two passengers were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The victims, aged between 34 and 63, were conscious.

The police were alerted to the accident involving six cars and a bus on the BKE in the direction of Woodlands Checkpoint at 7.20pm.

Photos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp yesterday showed several drivers and passengers standing beside damaged cars.

The police are investigating the accident.