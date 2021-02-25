Four F&B outlets ordered shut for safety breaches, 13 others fined

Club One Min at Concorde Shopping Mall and Jin Jin Eating House in North Bridge Road are among four food and beverage outlets ordered to close for breaching safe management measures after stepped-up inspections during the Chinese New Year period.

Thirteen outlets were also fined for breaching these measures, and 234 people fined for failing to follow safe distancing rules at parks and beaches, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said yesterday.

Repeat offender One Min was found to have allowed gatherings of more than eight people, and provided hostesses who intermingled between groups of patrons last Friday.

The Singapore Tourism Board ordered the operator to close for 20 days, from last Saturday to March 11. It was previously closed for 10 days, from Dec 20 to Dec 29, for allowing groups of more than eight people.

"The Government takes a serious view of the violations by the operator and investigations are ongoing," MSE said.

The remaining three outlets were ordered to close for 10 days after diners were found consuming alcohol after 10.30pm.

The Singapore Food Agency ordered Stall 8 at Food Park Coffeeshop in Bedok to close from last Friday to next Sunday.

Jin Jin Eating House and 200 HCM Food in Joo Chiat Road were ordered by the Urban Redevelopment Authority to close between Tuesday and March 4.

Thirteen eateries, including hotpot outlet Shi Li Fang at Orchard Central, Rong Hua Bak Kut Teh at Waterway Point and Basil Thai Kitchen at Paragon mall, were fined $1,000 each for breaches involving seating groups of diners less than 1m apart and failing to prevent intermingling.

A total of 234 people were each fined $300 for breaching safe management measures at parks and beaches during the past two weekends, MSE added.

These offences included gathering in groups of more than eight people and intermingling between groups. At Changi Beach Park, for instance, 76 people were caught, including one group of 20 people.

The ministry urged the public and operators to remain vigilant and continue observing safe management measures as social interactions are likely to increase, especially on Chap Goh Mei, the 15th day of Chinese New Year, tomorrow.

"Where possible, members of the public are advised to plan visits to potentially crowded areas such as shopping malls, F&B outlets, markets, supermarkets and parks, during off-peak hours," it said.