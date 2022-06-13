ST HeadSTart: Four-day work week? Let's go for three | How to stretch your dining dollar

Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
44 sec ago

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

 

Be more kiasu, forget 4-day work week - let's go for 3

With Britain kicking off its four-day work week trial, mobile editor Jeremy Au Yong takes a look at the upsides - and pitfalls - that a three-day week could bring.

READ MORE HERE

NFT investors and crypto enthusiasts raise questions as scammers exploit flaws in crypto platforms

OpenSea, the most dominant NFT marketplace and one of the highest-profile crypto start-ups, has struggled to prevent theft and fraud.

READ MORE HERE

What to do if you are thinking about changing jobs

Leaving a job is a big decision. Here are some things to consider and tips to make a graceful exit.

READ MORE HERE

How to stretch your dining dollar

With supply chain disruptions and other factors driving up food prices, here are some tips on how you can get more bang for your buck.

READ MORE HERE

New initiative launched to support women in return to workforce

The herCareer initiative comes as the number of women working has been rising in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Having fixed deposits and bonds in your portfolio: Which one offers a better interest rate?

You can’t enjoy high yield and low risk but some products try to offer the best of both worlds, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.

READ MORE HERE

Navigating the stock markets: Tips for novice investors

If you’re wondering whether you are too late to the game, don’t worry, it is never too late to start investing. Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit shares some pointers.

READ MORE HERE

Millennials far more likely to quit jobs than Gen Z, bosses in survey say

The departures have been fuelled in part by a pandemic-driven sense that life is too short to get stuck is an unsatisfying job.

READ MORE HERE

Work/Life: Come, watch me bomb on my product launch

Learning from failures makes one smarter, but it is being shameless about flops that makes one god, says senior correspondent Krist Boo.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore needs to develop self-sustaining workforce policies, says Tan See Leng

It would be hard for the Republic to compete and survive without doing so, the minister said. 

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly career and investment tips right into your inbox.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top