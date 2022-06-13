ST HeadSTart: Four-day work week? Let's go for three | How to stretch your dining dollar

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Be more kiasu, forget 4-day work week - let's go for 3
With Britain kicking off its four-day work week trial, mobile editor Jeremy Au Yong takes a look at the upsides - and pitfalls - that a three-day week could bring.
NFT investors and crypto enthusiasts raise questions as scammers exploit flaws in crypto platforms
OpenSea, the most dominant NFT marketplace and one of the highest-profile crypto start-ups, has struggled to prevent theft and fraud.
What to do if you are thinking about changing jobs
Leaving a job is a big decision. Here are some things to consider and tips to make a graceful exit.
How to stretch your dining dollar
With supply chain disruptions and other factors driving up food prices, here are some tips on how you can get more bang for your buck.
New initiative launched to support women in return to workforce
The herCareer initiative comes as the number of women working has been rising in Singapore.
Having fixed deposits and bonds in your portfolio: Which one offers a better interest rate?
You can’t enjoy high yield and low risk but some products try to offer the best of both worlds, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
Navigating the stock markets: Tips for novice investors
If you’re wondering whether you are too late to the game, don’t worry, it is never too late to start investing. Senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit shares some pointers.
Millennials far more likely to quit jobs than Gen Z, bosses in survey say
The departures have been fuelled in part by a pandemic-driven sense that life is too short to get stuck is an unsatisfying job.
Work/Life: Come, watch me bomb on my product launch
Learning from failures makes one smarter, but it is being shameless about flops that makes one god, says senior correspondent Krist Boo.
Singapore needs to develop self-sustaining workforce policies, says Tan See Leng
It would be hard for the Republic to compete and survive without doing so, the minister said.
