Four condo residents and Amber Road condo fined for violations

The management corporation (MCST) of an Amber Road condominium estate and one of its residents were fined for breaching safe distancing rules, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said yesterday.

The BCA, which has conducted checks on more than 230 strata-titled residential developments since enhanced safe distancing measures took effect on April 7, also fined three others: a resident of a condominium in Irrawaddy Road who used the pool; a resident of a condominium in Flora Road who took her children to play by the pool; and a resident of a condominium in Sims Drive who was found not wearing a mask at the main entrance.

In the case involving the condominium in Amber Road, the management had failed to close all of the common facilities, which resulted in a resident using the common gym. The MCST was fined $1,000, while the four residents of the different estates were each fined $300, BCA said.

In its statement, BCA said all common facilities in condominiums must be closed. "Residents should ensure that there are no visitors to their homes for social purposes, and should not conduct social gatherings within the estates. If residents need to leave home for valid reasons, they must wear a mask even if they are within the compounds of their estates," the authority added.

BCA urged MCSTs and managing agents to step up efforts in reminding residents of the importance of complying with elevated safe distancing measures, adding that residents should also support and cooperate with them and observe these measures. The authority said it has been receiving feedback on non-compliance with elevated safe distancing measures, noting that the information has facilitated BCA investigations.

Residents can also report non-compliance to the MCSTs and managing agents, it added.

"BCA's enforcement officers will continue to conduct random checks on strata-titled residential developments during the circuit breaker period to ensure that the elevated safe distancing measures are complied with," it said.

The BCA sent two reminders to MCSTs last week.

Last Tuesday, it stressed that there should be no visiting by family or friends for social purposes and that residents must not congregate at or use common facilities.

Last Thursday, MCSTs were urged to step up visitor registration and surveillance measures, and to allow entry only to visitors for permitted purposes.

Clara Chong