Four Asiatic lions at Night Safari test positive for Covid-19

Four lions at the Night Safari have tested positive for Covid-19, said the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) yesterday.

The government agency said the four Asiatic lions, as well as one African lion at the Singapore Zoo, had exhibited mild signs of sickness including coughing, sneezing and lethargy on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

This was after exposure to staff from Mandai Wildlife Group who tested positive for Covid-19.

The AVS, which comes under the National Parks Board, tested samples from all four of the Asiatic lions, and the results were positive. Testing is ongoing for the African lion.

AVS has issued an order under the Animals and Birds Act to Mandai Wildlife Group to isolate all nine Asiatic lions and five African lions in their respective dens.

They include the five that displayed symptoms.

AVS said it is working with Mandai Wildlife Group to closely monitor the health of the lions and will be testing samples from the remaining lions.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, there is currently no evidence that animals play a role in the spread of the disease to humans, although there have been sporadic and isolated reports in other countries of animals testing positive after coming into close contact with humans infected with Covid-19.

Dr Sonja Luz, vice-president of conservation, research and veterinary at the Mandai Wildlife Group, said yesterday that the Asiatic lion exhibit along the tram route at the Night Safari has been closed since Sunday after the lions had tested positive.

"All the lions remain bright, alert and are eating well. There has been evidence that animals in general do not fall seriously ill from the virus," said Dr Luz.

"We expect that the lions will make full recovery with minor supportive treatment. However, anti-inflammatory drugs and antibiotics may be prescribed if further treatment is needed."

She added that since the onset of Covid-19 last year, safety measures have been put in place to reduce the likelihood of asymptomatic animal carers passing the disease to susceptible species.

"In the light of today's development, we are taking steps to further strengthen these handling protocols, including routine antigen rapid testing for the animal care team," said Dr Luz.

Infections among pet dogs, minks, raccoon dogs and zoo animals such as tigers and lions have been reported.

Last month, 11 African lions at the Denver Zoo in the United States tested positive for the Delta variant. It was unclear how transmission had occurred.

A nine-year-old lioness at a zoo in Chennai, India, died in early June from Covid-19.

It was among nine lions that had tested positive for the virus, two of which were in critical condition, Chennai's The New Indian Express had reported then.