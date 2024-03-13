Founders of daycare centre for kids with critical illnesses jointly named ST Singaporean of the Year 2023

SINGAPORE - A pair of women who opened a daycare centre for children battling cancer and other critical illnesses were jointly named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2023 on March 13.

Former nurse Ronita Paul, 72, and volunteer coordinator Geraldine Lee, 66, founded Arc Children’s Centre in 2011 to offer these children emotional support and give them a chance to enjoy a normal childhood.

The centre was opened after Ms Paul met a 14-year-old boy at Assisi Hospice who was brought in for pain control while his parents worked. He asked why there was no such place catering to children, and Ms Paul promised him that she would open one.

He died months later, and she paired up with Ms Lee to keep her word.

For their dedication and service to the community, Ms Paul and Ms Lee received the Singaporean of the Year award from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at UBS Singapore’s academy on March 13.