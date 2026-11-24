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SINGAPORE – Cathy Strong, founder of Singapore’s biggest no-kill shelter, the Animal Lovers League (ALL), has died.

Strong, who died of cancer on Nov 20, was 79.

The name Cathy Strong is synonymous with animal welfare in Singapore, as she started the Cats Protection League in the early 1980s before co-founding ALL with Mohan Div Sreedharan.

In a post on ALL’s Instagram account, Strong, whose maiden name is Catherine Lee Sai Lang, shared that her dedication to stray cats began after a traumatic street robbery in Hong Kong left her afraid to leave her home.

She had moved there with her late husband, who brought back a stray kitten in the hopes it would help her get over her ordeal.

“I recall its legs wrapped around the bottle that was twice its size. My maternal instincts suddenly kicked in as I realised how helpless a motherless stray can be,” Strong shared in the post.

Her love for stray cats pushed her to establish and run the Cats Protection League, an early stray cat rescue initiative in Singapore, for two years between 1982 and 1983.

After the shelter shut, Strong continued rescuing, feeding and caring for stray cats and dogs on her own, keeping 20 dogs and 40 cats in her home at a private estate of semi-detached houses in Jalan Sendudok, off Sembawang Road.

Complaints from her neighbours about the noise and smell resulted in the Primary Production Department, the early predecessor of the Animal & Veterinary Service, limiting her to 10 dogs. This was a special consideration, as she had the dogs before the introduction of a policy in 1989 that limited owners to no more than three dogs per property.

It was in 2002 that Strong joined forces with Mohan, an independent rescuer, to establish ALL, creating one of Singapore’s pioneering and largest no-kill animal shelters.

Abandoned animals given a second chance at life at the Animal Lovers League shelter in Pasir Ris, known as Pets Villa. PHOTO: ST FILE

Located in Pasir Ris, ALL routinely took in elderly, sick and traumatised animals with low adoption prospects, committing to care for them until the end of their lives.

These animals were housed at Pet Villa, an open-concept sanctuary where they could roam freely rather than remain confined to cages.

Following the redevelopment of Pasir Ris farmland, ALL moved to The Animal Lodge in Sungei Tengah in March 2018, initially occupying 10 units to house all its animals.

ALL lost its tenancy at the lodge after the National Parks Board declined to renew its lease due to prolonged rental arrears, mismanagement of the premises and animal welfare concerns.

Despite the challenges ALL faced, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said both the founders had “good intentions” and “very good hearts” but struggled with fund-raising.

The minister, who is an animal lover himself and has adopted dogs as pets, called for the public then to understand the difficult challenges of animal rescue and shelter work before passing judgment.

ALL founders Mohan Div Sreedharan and Cathy Strong speaking to the media on Dec 10, 2025, about the shelter’s closure. PHOTO: ST FILE

Tributes poured in online for the champion of the voiceless

After news of Strong’s death was first announced in the Fur and Feathers Facebook group on Nov 20, animal welfare groups and friends paid tribute to her.

Pastor Lorna Khoo said that despite “suffering ridicule, persecution and poor standard of living because of her love for animals, she was courageous and committed to their cause”.

Khoo visited Strong three times while she was in hospital, the last time in September.

A post on the Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter Facebook page called Strong “fearless”, citing a report of her confronting two foreign workers allegedly skinning a dog alive.

Animal rights activist Aminah Bee wrote: “Your kindness, compassion and selfless dedication to the welfare of these animals will never be forgotten.”

Strong’s wake is being held at St Joseph Dying Aid Association in Hougang.

She will be buried at the Choa Chu Kang Lawn Cemetery on Nov 25.

In her tribute to Strong, animal fosterer Janet Chin wrote: “You have shouldered too much during your earthly life and now the four-legged babies over the rainbow bridge are all gathered to receive you with gratitude.”