Foster mum who adopted child with special needs gets caregiver award

When Madam Salinah Parsiri cradled the infant in her arms, it was love at first sight.

The 48-year-old had met baby Anis Humairah through a foster care arrangement. Humairah’s biological family was not able to care for her, and no one had visited her at the hospital when she was born.

At six months old, Humairah underwent genetic testing, which revealed that she had a rare chromosomal abnormality. Nonetheless, Madam Salinah was determined to adopt Humairah into her family.

Over the years, Madam Salinah and her family have learnt what Humairah’s triggers are, such as loud public announcements and the texture of sand.

Hence they no longer take Humairah to the beach, onto the MRT train, or into shopping malls so she would not be overwhelmed.

Today, Humairah is a cheerful 10-year-old with high-functioning autism.

Although she has special needs, Madam Salinah treats her like any of her other children and works hard to meet her needs. She hopes that Humairah will grow to be an independent adult and contribute back to society.

Madam Salinah, who has been a foster parent to 12 children since 2011, said it is never easy when a foster child leaves her care.

“It’s emotionally straining. But I can’t just close my heart, because every time one child goes, there will be space for another one to receive the same love,” she said.

With the support she receives from her family, she welcomes the opportunity to foster more children as long as she is healthy and able to do so.

Madam Salinah was one of the recipients of the Singapore Health Inspirational Patient and Caregiver Awards (IPCA) 2023 organised by SingHealth on Monday.

This year’s awards recognised 36 recipients who motivate healthcare professionals to deliver better care, and inspire many others with their tenacity and zest for life.

Ms Elaine Ng, 39, a fellow recipient of the IPCA, was also awarded the Partner-in-Care Award.