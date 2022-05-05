Former senior minister of state Chai Chong Yii dies at 87

Mr Chai Chong Yii, a former senior minister of state for education and the first MP for Bukit Batok, died in his sleep yesterday at the age of 87.

Mr Chai served as Bukit Batok MP from 1972 to 1988 before he was succeeded by the late Dr Ong Chit Chung. He also served in various ministries, including education and communications.

During his time at the Ministry of Education (MOE), he was instrumental in launching the Special Assistance Plan (SAP) school programme in 1979 to nurture students to be bilingual in English and Mandarin.

He also contributed to the merger of Nanyang University (Nantah) and the University of Singapore to form the National University of Singapore in 1980.

Following his retirement from politics in 1988 to make way for new and younger leaders, he became Singapore's Trade Representative in Taipei for three years.

Mr Chai was born in China, the third child of a farming couple, in 1935. The threat of war forced his parents to flee to South-east Asia.

Educated in Taiping and Penang, Malaysia, he was later one of the pioneer students of the newly established Nantah's commerce faculty.

In an essay penned in 2014 for We Also Served - Reflections Of Singapore's Former PAP MPs, Mr Chai said that as Nantah's degrees were not recognised by the Singapore government then, he enhanced his chances of being hired by taking professional accountancy examinations conducted by the Australian Society of Accountants around 1959.

He was also the first Nantah graduate recruited by Shell, where he handled accounting and auditing.

He worked for the Shell Group for five years, travelling to various parts of Malaya.

He would also visit his fiancee, Ms Khor Phaik Tin, who was studying at the Teachers' College at Pantai Valley, Kuala Lumpur. He then went on to work as a bursar of Nantah from 1965 to 1972 before he was invited to enter politics.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in a post on his Facebook page yesterday, said that Mr Chai did much to promote bilingualism in Singapore.