Former politician Yatiman Yusof publishes new memoir

When he was asked to be a candidate for the People's Action Party in the 1984 General Election, former senior parliamentary secretary Yatiman Yusof, 75, received a wide range of reactions.

Some were supportive of Mr Yatiman, then 38, but many disparaged him, given his past involvement with Malay organisations and his critical comments against the Government. Some even labelled him a dissident.

In his new memoir, launched yesterday, Mr Yatiman recounted how he shrugged off the initial criticism and worked to convince voters in Kampong Kembangan, where he was contesting.

He started working the ground at the end of August 1984, and attended Meet-the-People Sessions every Tuesday evening late into the night, where he and his team would work on at least 60 cases each time.

His efforts paid off. He won the contest for the ward in December that year, securing 55.7 per cent of the vote against Mr Jufrie Mahmood from the Workers' Party.

Mr Yatiman's memoir, titled Perjalananku dari desa ke likuan kota, or My Journey From Village To The City, was published by the Singapore Malay Writers Association '50, or ASAS'50.

The 406-page book includes first-hand and behind-the scenes accounts of Mr Yatiman's time as the editor of Malay newspapers Berita Harian and Berita Minggu in the late 1970s, as an MP during the 1980s, and as a political office-holder in the 1990s.

The book was launched at the Malay Heritage Centre. Mr Yatiman told The Straits Times that the book was a "monumental task" six years in the making, as it was written from scratch based on his memory of his life.

He started teaching in 1965, before moving on to work in Berita Harian and Berita Minggu in 1978.

After becoming an elected MP, he left journalism in 1986 to take up his appointment as parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs, and was promoted to senior parliamentary secretary in 1996.

He was appointed senior parliamentary secretary for information and the arts about a year later, and retired in May 2006.

Mr Yatiman initially wanted to write the book for just his children and grandchildren, but was told by friends that sharing his experiences and thoughts with others would be good as well.

Hariz Baharudin