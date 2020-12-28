Former drug addict seeks to help others like him with training he gains from halfway house

SINGAPORE - To former drug addict Leau Ian Tong, 32, The Helping Hand was more of a roadblock standing between him and his family.

Having completed eight months of treatment at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) facility in Changi Prison, he yearned to leave the halfway housesooner and go home to be with his aged parents.

But as the days of his mandated 10-month community supervision passed, Mr Leau came to realise the benefithe was gaining from the structured programme to his recovery.

After his stint as a resident at the halfway house in Upper Serangoon Road, Mr Leau decided to join The Helping Hand as an intern so he could support others like him. He plans to take on a management role to oversee operations at the halfway house in the future

Mr Leau, who has done two stints in the DRC, said he constantly worried about his parents while at The Helping Hand. He rued being allowed home only on Sundays, and for just a few hours.

"As they are old, I was very worried for them, particularly during the circuit breaker," he said.

Mr Leau recalled having to teach his parents how to stay safe and order items online, and ached not being by their side in their moments of need.

"Eventually, I realised the halfway house was a good place for me to recover as there were programmes to help residents and a good support network to rely on," he acknowledged.

"Even after I returned home, I felt that I could contribute to the halfway house and felt very comfortable there."

For Mr Leau, Christmas this year was a potluck meal with his family and girlfriend, watching his nieces and nephews receive their presents.

Mr Leau's 66-year-old mother, who wanted to be known only as Madam Loo, said the family was glad to have him back for Christmas and proud of him for overcoming his challenges.

"Growing up, my son has always looked forward to the family gatherings and gifts and now that he's older, it's about giving to his nieces and nephews. It's a day for us as a family to come together - like every other festive celebration," she said.

Founded in 1987, The Helping Hand is a Christian halfway house which offers family counselling, life-skills learning and aftercare assistance to its residents, to help them stay crime- and drug-free for the long run.

Mr Leau now helps to develop business continuity plans and projects for residents at the halfway house, and manages its operations across departments.

He said his faith and the halfway house's support network has strengthened his resolve to stay away from drugs.

"In the new year, I would like to grow as a person, settle down and start a family with my girlfriend," he said.

"I also want to make a greater impact on ex-offenders trying to get better, and take up more volunteer work to give back to the community."